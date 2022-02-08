COLUMBIA − University of Missouri wrestler Sean Harman was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week Tuesday morning.
This is Harman's first honor of this kind in his career. He has beat three nationally-ranked opponents in a row.
Your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler is the @Big12Conference Wrestler of the Week‼️#TigerStyle🐯 pic.twitter.com/v8pXIYc6Ka— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 8, 2022
In Sunday's dual against Oklahoma State, Harman scored a critical win to turn the tides in favor of the Tigers. With the Tigers trailing, Harman made a big comeback to upset No. 10 Dustin Plott.
“It’s great to see kids get rewarded that do things right and work hard,” head coach Brian Smith said. “Sean’s that kid. He’s gone out there and beat three ranked opponents in a row and scored some key points for us.”
Harman, a redshirt freshman began the season behind Peyton Mocco in the 174-pound division, but has filled in for Mocco for the previous two weeks.
So far this season, Harman beat No. 11 Hayden Hastings of Wyoming and No. 32 Kekana Fouret from Utah Valley.
The Tigers' next dual is this Saturday, against No. 13 Arizona State at 8 p.m. CT in Tempe.