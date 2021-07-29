COLUMBIA − University of Missouri officials announced Thursday they have started a national search for a new athletics director.
A news release from MU says a search advisory committee, which consists of university leaders and other stakeholders, has been formed to hire a new leader.
“We’re excited to launch this national search,” Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri, said in the release. “We’re seeking to hire a proven AD with a track record of visionary leadership, business acumen, fundraising successes, high integrity, effective management skills and a focus on the well-being of our student-athletes. Mizzou is a proud member of the SEC, and our new AD must radiate a winning and innovative approach.”
On Monday, it was announced that current Athletics Director Jim Sterk and MU mutually agreed Sterk would step down once a new leader was found, or Sept. 15, whichever comes first. Sterk had two years left on his contract.
Documents obtained by KOMU 8 say Sterk will be paid his full, remaining salary, $507,500 each year, plus another $450,000 in incentive pay and deferred compensation. The total payout will be $1,465,000.
The search advisory committee will be chaired by Curator Jeff Layman.
“Our goal is to hire a dynamic athletics director who will build upon our success in the SEC and instill a championship culture at Mizzou,” Layman said.
The committee also includes:
- Pam Bruzina, Faculty Athletics Rep
- Todd Graves, Curator
- Greg Hoberock, Curator
- Mike Kampeter, Civic Leader
- Richard Miller, Alumni
- Ryan Rapp, EVP for Finance & Operations
- Don Walsworth, Alumni
- Michael Williams, Curator
The search advisory committee will be assisted by Parker Executive Search firm, which carried out searches for previous Mizzou head coaches, including basketball and football.