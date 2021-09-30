COLUMBIA - The SEC has released the television networks and start times for the 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule.
Conference play begins on Dec. 29 and lasts through March 5. Every SEC team will play against each other at least once during league play.
The teams will then play their three permanent opponents for a second time with the last two games changing every year.
In the early part of conference play, the ninth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge will take place on Jan. 29. Mizzou Basketball is slated to play Iowa State at 1 p.m.
The SEC Tournament will take place from March 9-13 in Tampa Bay.
The Tigers open up conference play Dec. 29 at Kentucky on the SEC Network. In January, the Tigers will face Iowa State in the first game of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on the 29. The Tigers finish conference play on March 5 against the University of Georgia.
The following games will be televised:
- Dec. 29 – at Kentucky – SEC Network – 6 p.m.
- Jan. 5 – Mississippi State – SEC Network – 8 p.m.
- Jan. 8 – Alabama – SEC Network – 2:30 p.m.
- Jan. 12 – at Arkansas – SEC Network – 8 p.m.
- Jan. 15 – Texas A&M – SEC Network – 2:30 p.m.
- Jan. 18 – at Ole Miss – ESPNU – 6 p.m.
- Jan. 22 – at Alabama – SEC Network – 5 p.m.
- Jan. 25 – Auburn – SEC Network – 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 2 – Florida – SEC Network – 8 p.m.
- Feb. 5 – at Texas A&M – ESPN2 – 3 p.m.
- Feb. 8 – at Vanderbilt – SEC Network – 8 p.m.
- Feb. 12 – Ole Miss – SEC Network – 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 15 – Arkansas – SEC Network – 8 p.m.
- Feb. 19 – at Mississippi State – SEC Network – 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 22 – Tennessee – SEC Network – 6 p.m.
- Feb. 26 – at LSU – SEC Network – 7:30 p.m.
- March 1 – at South Carolina – ESPNU – 6 p.m.
- March 5 – Georgia – SEC Network – 2:30 p.m.
Non-conference game times and TV information will be released at a later date.