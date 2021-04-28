The Southeastern Conference revealed which day each coach will speak at its annual Football Media Days, which will be held July 19-22 in Hoover, Alabama.  Mizzou's Eliah Drinkwitz will speak on the last day of the event, Thursday July 22nd.

The annual series of press conferences and interview opportunities will take place at the Winfrey Hotel in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, Alabama in 2021.  2020's event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  The Winfrey has hosted every SEC Media Day since 2001 with the exception of 2018's event which was held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.  Typically the event takes on a carnival-like atmosphere with dozens of radio stations broadcasting live and hundreds of fans flocking to the hotel lobby in search of a glimpse of coaches and players. The SEC did not announce if extra safety measures will be in place for 2021.

The Conference said in a press release that details regarding order of appearance and press conference times will be shared at a later date.  The following are the days that coaches are scheduled to appear, listed alphabetically:

MONDAY, July 19

Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama - Nick Saban

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Auburn - Bryan Harsin

Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Brought to you by First Midwest Bank

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you