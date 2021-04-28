The Southeastern Conference revealed which day each coach will speak at its annual Football Media Days, which will be held July 19-22 in Hoover, Alabama. Mizzou's Eliah Drinkwitz will speak on the last day of the event, Thursday July 22nd.
The annual series of press conferences and interview opportunities will take place at the Winfrey Hotel in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, Alabama in 2021. 2020's event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Winfrey has hosted every SEC Media Day since 2001 with the exception of 2018's event which was held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Typically the event takes on a carnival-like atmosphere with dozens of radio stations broadcasting live and hundreds of fans flocking to the hotel lobby in search of a glimpse of coaches and players. The SEC did not announce if extra safety measures will be in place for 2021.
The Conference said in a press release that details regarding order of appearance and press conference times will be shared at a later date. The following are the days that coaches are scheduled to appear, listed alphabetically:
MONDAY, July 19
Florida - Dan Mullen
LSU - Ed Orgeron
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
TUESDAY, July 20
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
Tennessee - Josh Heupel
WEDNESDAY, July 21
Alabama - Nick Saban
Mississippi State - Mike Leach
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
THURSDAY, July 22
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Auburn - Bryan Harsin
Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz