BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced updated policies and parameters for SEC basketball game postponements, cancellations, rescheduling of games and no-contest declarations for the 2021-22 season, as the conference continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19.
The revised policies establish roster minimums for competition and a provision for rescheduling games or declaring games to be no contests.
An SEC men's or women's basketball team will be required to play if it has at least seven scholarship student-athletes and one countable coaching staff member available to participate.
The policies are a revision of SEC interrupted game procedures from August, which called for a contest to be forfeited and a loss assigned to any team unable participate.
These new policies are similar to the regulations used by the conference during the 2020-21 season.
"As we have done since the onset of the pandemic, we continue to evaluate our policies and procedures related to COVID-19 based on the most current information," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. "Circumstances have clearly changed since our interrupted game policy was implemented in August and this updated approach is intended to support healthy, fair and equitable competition."
The impacted team has the option to play the game with fewer than the seven players and/or one countable coach, if it chooses to do so. Otherwise, upon approval by the commissioner, the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest.
If the team believes there are other compelling circumstances that warrant delay, the team may request postponement of the contest.
The final determination to postpone a contest will be made by the commissioner, or his/her designee.
If postponed, efforts will be made to reschedule the game. If a game cannot be rescheduled, the commissioner will cancel the contest and it will be recorded as a no contest.
A minimum of two game officials must be available in order to conduct a contest. If less than two officials are available, the game will be postponed in accordance with the policies above.
The SEC will review interrupted game policies for other conference sports as appropriate.