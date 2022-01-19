COLUMBIA- The SEC announced new dates for Mizzou men's basketball's matchups versus Mississippi State this season.
Mizzou's Jan. 5 game at home versus the Bulldogs, which was originally postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Mizzou program, is now scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
In addition, the SEC also announced that the Tigers matchup versus the Bulldogs in Starkville that was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, is now pushed a day earlier to Friday, Feb. 18. Game will tip off at 6 p.m. CT and televised on SECN+.
Fans with tickets for the original Jan. 5 matchup against Mississippi State will still be able to use that ticket for the Feb. 20 matchup at Mizzou Arena.
With the scheduling change, all 14 SEC teams will now be able to play 18 conference games during the 2022 season.