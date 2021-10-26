BIRMINGHAM- Missouri junior forward Aijah Blackwell was named to the preseason All-SEC 2nd Team by the conference's coaches on Tuesday.  Blackwell averaged a double-double as a sophomore, 14.5 points and 11 rebounds per game.  Her 11 rebounds per contest ranked third in the Southeastern Conference. 

Blackwell was the only Tiger to garner preseason All-SEC honors as her team was picked to finish 10th in the SEC by the league's coaches.  The Tigers were also picked to finish 10th by the media in a preseason poll released last week.

Here is the complete preseason All-SEC women's basketball team as voted upon on by the SEC's coaches:

Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard – Kentucky

First Team All-SEC

Lavender Briggs – Florida

Rhyne Howard – Kentucky

Khayla Pointer – LSU

Shakira Austin – Ole Miss

Rickea Jackson – Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston – South Carolina

Zia Cooke – South Carolina

Rae Burrell – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Aijha Blackwell – MIZZOU

Amber Ramirez – Arkansas

Kiara Smith – Florida

Que Morrison – Georgia

Jenna Staiti – Georgia

Destinni Henderson – South Carolina

Tamari Key – Tennessee

Jordan Nixon – Texas A&M

Kayla Wells – Texas A&M

On the men's side no Missouri Tigers were selected to the coaches' preseason All-SEC teams but a former Tiger was.  Xavier Pinson, who played point guard for Mizzou from 2018 to 2021, was put on the preseason All-SEC 2nd Team.  He averaged 13.6 points and 2.9 assists per game last season as a Junior at Mizzou but transferred to LSU in the offseason.  

The entire men's preseason All-SEC list includes:

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

JD Notae – Arkansas

Allen Flanigan – Auburn

Colin Castleton – Florida

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Darius Days – LSU

Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

Kellan Grady – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Xavier Pinson – LSU 

Garrison Brooks – Mississippi State

Keyshawn Bryant – South Carolina

