BIRMINGHAM- Missouri junior forward Aijah Blackwell was named to the preseason All-SEC 2nd Team by the conference's coaches on Tuesday. Blackwell averaged a double-double as a sophomore, 14.5 points and 11 rebounds per game. Her 11 rebounds per contest ranked third in the Southeastern Conference.
A Walking Double-Double@AijhaAnniece named Preseason Second Team All-SEC as voted on by the league's coaches. #OurTownOurTeam— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 26, 2021
Blackwell was the only Tiger to garner preseason All-SEC honors as her team was picked to finish 10th in the SEC by the league's coaches. The Tigers were also picked to finish 10th by the media in a preseason poll released last week.
Here is the complete preseason All-SEC women's basketball team as voted upon on by the SEC's coaches:
Player of the Year
Rhyne Howard – Kentucky
First Team All-SEC
Lavender Briggs – Florida
Rhyne Howard – Kentucky
Khayla Pointer – LSU
Shakira Austin – Ole Miss
Rickea Jackson – Mississippi State
Aliyah Boston – South Carolina
Zia Cooke – South Carolina
Rae Burrell – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Aijha Blackwell – MIZZOU
Amber Ramirez – Arkansas
Kiara Smith – Florida
Que Morrison – Georgia
Jenna Staiti – Georgia
Destinni Henderson – South Carolina
Tamari Key – Tennessee
Jordan Nixon – Texas A&M
Kayla Wells – Texas A&M
On the men's side no Missouri Tigers were selected to the coaches' preseason All-SEC teams but a former Tiger was. Xavier Pinson, who played point guard for Mizzou from 2018 to 2021, was put on the preseason All-SEC 2nd Team. He averaged 13.6 points and 2.9 assists per game last season as a Junior at Mizzou but transferred to LSU in the offseason.
The entire men's preseason All-SEC list includes:
First Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford – Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
JD Notae – Arkansas
Allen Flanigan – Auburn
Colin Castleton – Florida
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Darius Days – LSU
Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State
John Fulkerson – Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Davonte Davis – Arkansas
Jabari Smith – Auburn
Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky
Kellan Grady – Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Xavier Pinson – LSU
Garrison Brooks – Mississippi State
Keyshawn Bryant – South Carolina