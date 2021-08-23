COLUMBIA - Andy Staples of The Athletic has reported that league officials are considering a financial penalty if a team has to forfeit due to a lack of players.
According to the article, the idea is being considered to avoid penalizing schools that have teams who are ready to play.
"Essentially, if canceled games cost the league television money, then schools whose teams had to forfeit would receive less from the conference's revenue- sharing agreement than schools that did not have to forfeit games," the article states.
Currently the SEC has not made a formal policy on cancellation policy for the upcoming season. The other four Power Five conferences have released a plan for the upcoming season.
The SEC has its first football games starting on Sept. 2 when Tennessee faces off against Bowling Green. Mizzou Football will face off against Central Michigan on Sept. 4 at Faurot Field.