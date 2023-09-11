COLUMBIA - The SEC announced the Tigers' Nyles Gaddy as the Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.
The honor comes on the heels of Missouri's 23-19 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 9, in which Gaddy had his first multi-sack performance wearing the Mizzou uniform.
Gaddy had three tackles, 2.0 for a loss along with a pair of sacks for a 15-yard loss by the end of the game.
Formerly a redshirt junior who started his college career at Tennessee, the senior transferred to MU from Jackson State earlier this year where he played alongside former Missouri Tiger Aubrey Miller Jr.
Gaddy had the first multi-sack performance of his career with Jackson State's 16-3 win over Tennessee State in last year's Southern Heritage Classic where he had six tackles, four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.