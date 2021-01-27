COLUMBIA- The Southeastern Conference released the 2021 football schedules for teams Wednesday afternoon.
Mizzou football will kick off the season against Central Michigan on Sept. 4 and will kick off conference play against Kentucky on Sept. 11.
MU Homecoming will be held on Oct. 9 against North Texas.
The full 2021 schedule:
- Sept. 4 vs. Central Michigan
- Sept. 11 at Kentucky
- Sept. 18 vs. Southeast Missouri State (SEMO)
- Sept. 25 at Boston College
- Oct. 2 vs. Tennessee
- Oct. 9 vs. North Texas
- Oct. 16 vs. Texas A&M
- Oct. 23 BYE WEEK
- Oct. 30 at Vanderbilt
- Nov. 6 at Georgia
- Nov. 13 vs. South Carolina
- Nov. 20 vs. Florida
- Nov. 27 at Arkansas
The SEC also announced on Monday the change of location for the 2021 SEC Football Media Days.
Media days will be held in Hoover, Alabama from July 19-22, instead of its location in Nashville. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel. The hotel has been the site of the event 18 times in the last 19 occurrences.
The 2023 SEC Media Days will be held in Nashville.
"Nashville's success with the NFL Draft in 2019 was a point of attraction when we originally selected it as site for SEC Football Media Days, but the current environment related to the virus will not allow us to explore some of the unique fan experiences we had hoped to pursue in Nashville for this event," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "With two years to prepare, we look forward to making SEC Media Days an even bigger event in Nashville in 2023."