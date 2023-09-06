The Southeastern Conference released its 2023-24 women's basketball league schedule on Wednesday.  Mizzou will begin conference play at defending National Champion LSU on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Missouri's first SEC home game will be against Alabama on Sunday January 7th.  The Tigers will also host their second 2023 Final Four participant in the first three games of the conference season when South Carolina visits Mizzou Arena on Jan. 11.

Full Mizzou WBB 2024 SEC Games

Jan. 4- at LSU

Jan. 7- vs Alabama

Jan. 11- vs South Carolina

Jan. 14- at Vanderbilt

Jan. 18- vs Georgia

Jan. 21- at Kentucky

Jan. 25- vs Texas A&M

Jan. 28- vs Arkansas

Feb. 4- at Tennessee

Feb. 8- at South Carolina

Feb. 11- vs Auburn

Feb. 18- at Arkansas

Feb. 22- at Florida

Feb. 26- vs Ole Miss

Feb. 29- vs Vanderbilt

March 3- at Mississippi State

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.