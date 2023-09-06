The Southeastern Conference released its 2023-24 women's basketball league schedule on Wednesday. Mizzou will begin conference play at defending National Champion LSU on Thursday, Jan. 4.
Missouri's first SEC home game will be against Alabama on Sunday January 7th. The Tigers will also host their second 2023 Final Four participant in the first three games of the conference season when South Carolina visits Mizzou Arena on Jan. 11.
Full Mizzou WBB 2024 SEC Games
Jan. 4- at LSU
Jan. 7- vs Alabama
Jan. 11- vs South Carolina
Jan. 14- at Vanderbilt
Jan. 18- vs Georgia
Jan. 21- at Kentucky
Jan. 25- vs Texas A&M
Jan. 28- vs Arkansas
Feb. 4- at Tennessee
Feb. 8- at South Carolina
Feb. 11- vs Auburn
Feb. 18- at Arkansas
Feb. 22- at Florida
Feb. 26- vs Ole Miss
Feb. 29- vs Vanderbilt
March 3- at Mississippi State