BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference announced policies for cancellations for all sports in the 2021-22 athletics year Monday, as the conference continues to monitor COVID-19 developments.
If a team is unable to begin or compete a regular season conference event due to COVID, injuries or another reason, the team will forfeit the contest and will be assigned a loss in conference standings.
If both teams are unable to compete due to COVID, injuries or another reason, both teams will forfeit the game and both teams will be assigned a loss in conference standings.
Commissioner Greg Sankey has the ability to declare a "no contest" for any event if extraordinary circumstances warrant, a news release said.
Tie-breaker procedures are specific to each sport and will apply for determining conference championships, division championships and/or seeding in conference championship events.
A news release states schools may submit reimbursement forms for consideration if they feel there is a direct financial loss due to the canceled event.