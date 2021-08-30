BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference announced policies for cancellations for all sports in the 2021-22 athletics year Monday, as the conference continues to monitor COVID-19 developments. 

If a team is unable to begin or compete a regular season conference event due to COVID, injuries or another reason, the team will forfeit the contest and will be assigned a loss in conference standings. 

If both teams are unable to compete due to COVID, injuries or another reason, both teams will forfeit the game and both teams will be assigned a loss in conference standings.

Commissioner Greg Sankey has the ability to declare a "no contest" for any event if extraordinary circumstances warrant, a news release said.

Tie-breaker procedures are specific to each sport and will apply for determining conference championships, division championships and/or seeding in conference championship events. 

A news release states schools may submit reimbursement forms for consideration if they feel there is a direct financial loss due to the canceled event.

