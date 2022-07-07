COLUMBIA - A settlement has been reached between the University of Missouri and a former Missouri assistant football coach.
The settlement was reached last week in relation to a lawsuit filed in January 2021 by Derek Dooley, according to online records. Dooley claimed that there was a breach of contract between him and the university.
According to online records, the case remains open until it is dismissed by Dooley.
In the lawsuit, Dooley said Mizzou terminated his contract "without cause" after the Tigers' 2019 football season. That contract, according to the lawsuit, allowed Dooley to accept payment for his remaining salary if the University terminated the contract without cause.
The contract was set to expire in February 2022, and was to pay Dooley around $925,000 in monthly installments just over $77,000 each.
A bench trial was supposed to start July 12, but is now canceled according to court records.
Details of the settlement were not immediately available. KOMU 8 has filed an open records request with the university for more details.
Dooley now serves as an offensive analyst for Alabama.