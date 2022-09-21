COLUMBIA − Several games times for Missouri men's basketball were announced Wednesday, including for the Border Showdown against Kansas and every Southeastern Conference game.
The Border Showdown will return to Mizzou Arena on Dec. 10 for a 4:15 p.m. tipoff, airing on ESPN.
SEC play opens at home against Kentucky, with tipoff at 6 p.m.
The first 15 games of the season will be broadcast on the SEC Network. The Tigers' first appearance on CBS in nearly two years will come on Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. against Vanderbilt.
Remaining non-conference TV and game times will be announced at a later date, according to Mizzou Athletics.
The rest of the team's released broadcast schedule can be found below:
- Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Kentucky – SEC Network – 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 4 – at Arkansas – SEC Network – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 7 – Vanderbilt – CBS – 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 11 – at Texas A&M – SEC Network – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 14 – at Florida – SEC Network – 2:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Arkansas – SEC Network – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 21 – Alabama – SEC Network – 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 24 – at Ole Miss – SEC Network – 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 1 – LSU – SEC Network – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 4 – at Mississippi State – SEC Network – 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 7 – South Carolina – SEC Network – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 11 – at Tennessee – SEC Network – 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 14 – at Auburn – ESPN/2/U – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 18 – Texas A&M – ESPN2/U – 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Mississippi State – SEC Network – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 25 – at Georgia – SEC Network – 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 1 – at LSU – SEC Network – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, March 4 – Ole Miss – SEC Network – 2:30 p.m.