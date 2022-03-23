COLUMBIA — Missouri gymnastics head coach Shannon Welker was named SEC Gymnastics Coach of the Year on Wednesday.
This season is Welker's ninth coaching the gymnastics team. He led the team to its highest program championship score at the SEC Gymnastics Championships on March 19. The Tigers came in fourth place with 196.875 points.
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 #𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗚𝗬𝗠 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿🐯 @MUGymShannon • @MizzouGym 🔗 https://t.co/eJOXzNCaNo pic.twitter.com/YVP5Bxt5iS— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 23, 2022
The Tigers earned the 11th national seed. They will compete in the Raleigh Regional for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship from March 30 to April 2. The three-day competition is hosted by North Carolina State University.
Junior Sienna Schreiber was named Co-Event Specialist of the Year, alongside Auburn's Derrian Gobourne.
Schreiber has won nine event titles this season and is currently ranked fifth in the conference on the balance beam. She is tied for 11th place nationally.
𝙏𝙝𝙚 2022 𝙎𝙀𝘾 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧#RiseUp | #MIZ🐯 pic.twitter.com/UKkXqflZfZ— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 23, 2022
All-SEC gymnastics honors were awarded to five MU gymnasts: Amari Celestine, Helen Hu, Jocelyn Moore, Sienna Schreiber and Alisa Sheremeta. Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore also received All-Freshman honors.
The annual gymnastics awards are voted on by the head coaches of each SEC gymnastics team.