COLUMBIA- A team spokesperson confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports on Thursday that six Mizzou Softball players have entered the transfer portal.
Among the portal entries is Rock Bridge graduate Maddie Snider. Snider, who helped the Bruins win a state championship in 2020, started 34 of 44 games as a sophomore at Missouri in 2023. She hit .228 with two home runs and 19 runs batted in.
Snider is joined by five others in the portal. That includes Everyday first baseman Riley Frizell.
Frizell started 49 games in 2023 but struggled to find consistency with the bat. She hit just .216 for the season while playing error-free defense at first base. Frizell did hit five home runs and collected 22 RBI's.
The other players to enter the portal are: senior infielder Megan Moll, senior outfielder Kendal Cook, redshirt junior catcher Addie Lange and senior pitcher Megan Schumacher.
Schumacher has been a consistent presence in the circle for Missouri since 2020. She made 83 appearances for the Tigers, starting 22 games over four seasons.
Mizzou's 2023 season ended last Saturday when the Tigers lost to Oklahoma and Cal at the NCAA's Norman, OK Regional. They finished head coach Larissa Anderson's fifth season with a 35-26 record.