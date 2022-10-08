'Something like the Field of Dreams': Mizzou Madness makes for new tradition

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Madness brought something to the University of Missouri's campus unlike anything before: a basketball court on Francis Quadrangle in front of the iconic MU columns.
“I heard about this and it didn’t even sound real, something like the Field of Dreams, so I had to come check it out," Missouri student and fan Nolan Mount said about the event.
Mizzou Madness introduced both the Missouri men's and women's basketball teams to fans on Friday, Sept. 30. During the day on Friday, Mizzou Athletics staff spent hours building a basketball court on top of the grass with the columns and Jesse Hall in the background.
When the sun went down, hundreds of Missouri students and fans arrived and then the madness began around 8 p.m. Before the event started, fans received a free Mizzou Madness t-shirt. There was a food truck, bounce house, face painting, and a shooting drill for fans.
The event started with a dynamic light show that projected words and logos in the sky and on the columns. Following the lights and lasers, the teams were introduced along with the coaches.
The men's basketball team looks very different than it did a year ago starting with new head coach Dennis Gates. Gates said he was thrilled with the event and credited the Mizzou fans for making the night special.
"There was a lot of moving parts but we executed, but most importantly we wouldn’t be able to have the energy, enthusiasm out here without our fans and our friends," Gates said. "They came out, they came out and supported, and the energy was unbelievable."
The women's head coach, Robin Pingeton, said she was blown away with the turnout and the event itself.
“I’ve been here for over 12 years and I have never had the chance to experience something quite as special as this tonight," Pingeton said.
After the introductions, a few players from both teams participated in a three-point contest. Sean East II, Missouri transfer guard and 2022 NJCAA Men's Basketball Player of the Year, won the contest overall.
There was also a kid dunk contest on a mini basketball hoop. The biggest surprise of the night was when they introduced the judges for the contest, and on the court came a golf cart with legendary former Missouri men's basketball coach Norm Stewart and his wife, Virginia.
“Whenever you have a guy like Norm Stewart come out, like he did tonight, him and his wife, it says something. There’s a lot of coaches in between me and him, but more importantly, I stand on his shoulders," Gates said.
Gates and Norm spoke with each other on the court during and after the dunk contest. Gates said he knows the success that Norm had at Missouri and hopes to take the program under his leadership back to those heights.
Legendary #Mizzou basketball coach Norm Stewart is here to judge a kid-dunk contest. Here’s him greeting Dennis Gates. @KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/dWb2cTa5fR— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 1, 2022
"Also, support building this tradition back to where we knew Norm had it,” Gates said.
Missouri men's team top transfer and Rock Bridge alum Isiaih Mosley thought the event was a warm welcome home.
“It’s amazing how many people came out to support us," Mosley said.
Mosley also emphasized the importance of having both the men's and women's teams together, as he believes they truly make each other better.
“We’re all together, we’re a big family, and without the girls, we aren't really too much," Mosely said. "So, it’s good to have them out here with us. We look up to them and they look up to us."
The former Rock Bridge star spent three seasons at Missouri State before deciding to return to Columbia. Mosley averaged 20.4 points last season on shooting spilts of over 50% from the field, over 40% from three, and over 90% from the free throw line.
His 50/40/90 season and natural scoring ability made him a transfer portal target for many power five programs this offseason but ultimately Mosley returned home.
"I always wanted to play here [Mizzou], even when I left from Rock Bridge, I wanted to play here," Mosley said.
The rest of the night included more shooting drills, a friendly dance off, a light show, and a sign-off from both head coaches. Gates and Pingeton came together and they had all the fans partaking in a memorable "M-I-Z... Z-O-U."
For Mizzou fans in attendance, they believe this event is the start of a new tradition.
“For the first year, it definitely seems like something can come from this," Mizzou student and fan, Nathan Fox, said about Mizzou Madness.
"When we do cool things like this it definitely makes being a Mizzou fan worthwhile," Mount said.
Gates expressed that he was already sure Missouri was where he wanted to coach next but says Mizzou Madness made him even more happy with his decision.
“Outstanding evening, it took a lot of moving parts to execute it but what it says is how special of a place Mizzou is," Gates said.
Mizzou Madness was a success for the players, fans, and students making for what could be a new tradition for years to come.