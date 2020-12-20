COLUMBIA -- Former Mizzou basketball player and current Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham spent some time in Columbia recently, while in her offseason.
The WNBA star said after spending time in the Orlando bubble this year, this has been a needed mental break for her.
Cunningham said she has found things to fill her time outside of the sport for the first time since she began playing the game.
“It’s brought passions for me to pursue and one of those is starting my own podcast and starting this business idea of training here in Columbia,” she said.
Cunningham shared that she and her sister have a goal to open a gym here in Columbia and help train athletes of all ages.
Cunningham said this has always been “the endgame” plan for her, to help kids and be a mentor to them.
“They need it. We just don’t have that type of thing here in Columbia," she continued. "We didn’t have it growing up so part of what we want to do is give back and give those kids that opportunity to look up to players who have played at the highest level and give them the knowledge that we wish we had when we were younger."
Cunningham said while she is grateful for this time, she is ready and focused on the game and the upcoming season.
“My priority is still basketball and my career in the WNBA,” said Cunningham.
The upcoming WNBA season start date is still currently unknown.