COLUMBIA - Sources confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet Thursday that Mizzou Athletics is expected to announce Mizzou wrestling's move back to the Big 12 conference.
Mizzou won the Big 12 during their last year in the conference in 2011-2012 before leaving to join the Mid-American Conference (MAC).
The Tigers recently won their ninth-straight MAC championship in late February. Mizzou was crowned champion every year since joining the MAC conference in the 2012-2013 season.
Mizzou Athletics sent out a press release hinting at a big announcement coming Thursday at 3:45 p.m. They did not disclose what the press conference would be about.
