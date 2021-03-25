COLUMBIA - Spring camp is wrapping up this week and changes can be seen on all sides of the ball this offseason.
One of the biggest adjustments is on defense under new defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks. The former Arizona Cardinals head coach replaced Ryan Walters, who accepted a defensive coordinator position at Illinois.
Wilks has a fresh perspective coming from 15 years of coaching in the NFL. He had stints as defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers before being hired by Coach Drinkwitz at the end of January.
At the start of camp, Wilks and his guys focused on stopping the run and making changes on the line of scrimmage. During Saturday’s spring game, Wilks says he saw that hard work pay off.
“Everything we do starts up front, you know, D line coming off the ball, creating a new line of scrimmage, controlling in our line of scrimmage, Wilks said. “And I saw that Saturday...we did a great job up front.”
Players are adjusting to a new scheme with a number of strong veterans to help keep the unit rolling.
Markell Utsey, Akial Byers, Kobie Whiteside, Chris Turner, Mason Pack and Darius Robinson are all returning on defense for their super senior season. Wilks says having their leadership has made a difference in this off season.
Defensive lineman and graduate student Chris Turner sees that leadership working first hand.
“I feel like that is one thing that like, that's really gonna help us this year,” Turner said. “We're a veteran team, we're a veteran defense, so we have the experience, we have the chemistry.”
That chemistry shows on and off the field and Wilks says he’s excited about where his team is defensively right now.
“I've seen progress as a unit, I've seen progress with individuals, I think they're really trying to understand and grasp the defense,” Wilks said. “I'm pleased with where we are, we're a long way away from where we want to be. But I feel like we're moving in the right direction.”
Wilks says that direction starts with the fundamentals and techniques and being one of 11 with each player doing their job.
“I think really the biggest thing that you saw is that they're starting to really trust in the scheme and really trust in the man beside,” Wilks said.
Players trust that scheme and they trust Wilks to continue to lead them in the right direction as a team and as individuals.
“We embraced him and he embraced us and we know that we all share the same goal, which is to win and improve each and every day,” Isaiah McGuire said. “As Coach Wilks says, we win today. So that's our motto.”