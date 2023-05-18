COLUMBIA - Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser had to add depth last offseason as Tre Morris was the Tigers' sole returning catcher.
Bieser brought in an experienced athlete with Arkansas transfer Dylan Leach, as well as potential from high school commitments from Dalton Bargo and Tucker Moore.
Though Moore has spent the season redshirted, Bieser said he likes what he has seen from the rest of his catching unit.
"Both Tre Morris and Dylan Leach, like they are good offensive players," Bieser said. "I would say both of them would agree that we haven't seen the best of either one of them offensively and Dalton's been so key for us as a true freshman in the [designated hitter] spot."
The trio's success is built on the bond that they created off the field.
"Dylan [Leach] likes to go deer hunting," Morris said. "So we've done that a couple of times."
"We love just getting together at houses, having a good time, watching games, and stuff like that," Leach said. "Dalton [Bargo's] a freshman, so he's fun to mess with and have a good time."
Both Leach and Morris are helping Bargo find his footing in college, taking him under their wings.
"We're still pretty tight on and off the field,and they're kind of just showing me the way of life," Bargo said. "Dylan and Tre are both really good people, and they've developed into great men, and hopefully I can turn into the same way as a person."
That mentorship from Leach and Morris also expands onto the field. Both upperclassmen catchers entered the season with SEC experience, alleviating some of the pressure from Bargo.
"I was just expecting to come in, work hard and hopefully compete for a spot, even on the travel roster," Bargo said.
However, Bargo exceeded those expectations in the fall. The freshman started the season for the Tigers as a designated hitter and started for a majority of the season.
"[Playing time] is the most important thing for a freshman," Leach said. "If a freshman can come in and [play quality minutes] in the SEC, there is a very, very high chance they're going to make it a long ways in baseball."
With Bargo filling the designated hitter role and Moore having a redshirt season, the catcher spot was open to Leach and Morris.
Although both are competitive and want to earn the playing time, there was no hate when they first met in the offseason.
"Tre and I hit it off real quick and we've always helped each other," Leach said. "He plays, I'm there helping him. I play, he's right there helping me, and we are just a unit moving back and forth."
Both Leach and Morris believe that the sharing of minutes at the catchers position has made a positive impact on their play.
"It definitely makes us both better in just the competition and the work," Morris said. "At the end of the day, whatever happens, happens, and just that whoever gets the opportunity that we'll both be there for each other."
"I mean, it's a competition, but it's also like a love-hate competition," Leach said. "We all love each other and we're going to fight for each other even if we don't get that spot."
Even with the competition among the three of them, it's a bond that doesn't affect only themselves but also the outcome of the team.
"Whenever they know, like Luke [Mann] and Hank [Zeisler], and everybody else knows that with us three, it doesn't really matter who is catching that day," Morris said. "All we want to do is win and it means a lot for everybody."
Morris will not return to the team as he is out of college eligibility after the 2023 season but will look at options after college and a possibility in the MLB.
Although Leach went through senior week ceremony, he said that he will return to Columbia for another year, rejoining Bargo in the catching unit for the 2024 season.