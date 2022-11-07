COLUMBIA - Dennis Gates made his Mizzou coaching debut at home against Southern Indiana Monday, where the Tigers defeated the Screaming Eagles 97-91.
"I'm very excited about our team. Over 10,000 fans showed up, showed out, in our Mizzou Arena. I think that's a special, special thing that we were able to see," Dennis Gates said after securing his first win as head coach.
Kobe Brown scored the first bucket of the Gates' era with a hook inside. Missouri started the game on a 9-0 run.
Isiaih Mosley gave Mizzou some juice off the bench scoring on back-to-back possessions to put the Tigers up 17-7 in the first. It would be Mosley's only points of the game as he finished with just four.
Screaming Eagles kept the lead under 10 with 8 minutes left in the half. Mizzou struggled from 3-point land early with just 2-11 shooting from behind the arc in the first 12 minutes.
Kobe Brown led the Tigers with a first half double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Gomillion showed up off the bench as the Tiger’s second leading scorer of the half with 9 points.
Mizzou led Southern Indiana 47-31 at the half.
In the second half, Missouri got a huge energy boost from Noah Carter as he had a huge second-chance bucket off a feed from Kobe Brown. The Tigers would use that spark to go up 56-36.
The Screaming Eagles would start to test Missouri thought as they went on a fast run slicing Missouri's 20 point 56-36 lead to just 11 (58-47) in a matter of three minutes.
At the under eight minute media timeout, Missouri now led 75-60. The Screaming Eagles found fire from 3-point range in the second half shooting 14-17 (82.4%).
"I think Southern Indiana shot the lights out... literally," Gates said.
With 3:31 left in the game, Missouri lead by 16 after 2 free throws from Nick Honor. In the final minutes, the lead would vanish. Southern Indiana finishes on a 20 to 10 run hitting triple after triple.
Missouri would go on to win 97-91 over Southern Indiana giving Dennis Gates gets his first win as head coach.
Following the win, @DRFrancois1 presented Coach Gates with a commemorative game ball, marking his first victory as Whitten Family Men's Basketball Head Coach! #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/cD4pd1wgic— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 8, 2022