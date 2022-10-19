COLUMBIA - The Tigers were doing anything except playing football this past Saturday, it was their bye week.
"I was able to correct a lot of stuff over the bye week," QB Brady Cook said.
The Tigers are looking to hit the ground running coming out of the bye week, and it starts with a Homecoming matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Vanderbilt is 3-4 so far this season, but just like the Tigers, are 0-3 in SEC play. The Commodores will bring an experienced secondary, but that doesn't seem to scare Cook. Cook says he used the bye week to make sure he'll get it going in the right direction.
"The way I see it, there's six more opportunities, you know I plan on changing this thing around, by the end of this six games. There's going to be a different story for sure," Cook said. "I was able to go over what I need to do to make that happen."
Cook said that he had two weeks to breakdown his performance so far this season, and the 2-4 record could very easily be better.
"I watched every game. You know, watch every throw I made. And it's all right there. You know, I could count on two hands. The amount of plays that were needed to win those three games," Cook said. "So, yeah, it's all there for the taking."
The motivation is there, and Cook's teammates can see the passion he carries for the game.
"He's driven, he's motivated and he's excited each day he goes out to practice." Wide Receiver Barrett Banister said about Cook.
"We've lost three games by combined 14 points, we got six games left on our schedule," Banister said. "This can go one of two ways. We can either all quit and moan and pout about it and, you know, if we do that, it's gonna we're gonna get worse from here, or we can, you know, pull ourselves up by the bootstraps and go to work."
Homecoming
This Saturday's game is the 111th edition of Homecoming at Mizzou. The Tigers take extra pride in the celebration as the school that created Homecoming, and the excitement is noticed by the Tigers as well. However the Tigers emphasized staying focused and not getting too wrapped up in the event as well.
"We look forward to this, you know, it's homecoming, the fans that have family," Wide Receiver Tauskie Dove said. "It's about making sure we focus on the details and execution coming out and getting away."
"We always have a great crowd on homecoming. There's a lot of history here at Mizzou with it. And so, it's always just an exciting game, it's a cool environment," Banister said.
"Obviously, that's big for, you know, the fans in the program at Mizzou, it's a little bit more special," Cook said. "But at the end of the day, it's a four quarter football game and we got to go win it. So it doesn't really change much once you get out there, but it's pretty fun."