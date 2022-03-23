COLUMBIA- The Mizzou Women's basketball team is gonna look a whole lot different next season as three players announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Redshirt Senior forward Ladazhia Williams and freshmen Kya Doorah and Izzy Higginbottom have all announced their intention to enter the transfer portal and look to continue their careers outside of Columbia. Higginbottom has already found a new home as she announced Wednesday night that she intends to continue her playing career at Arkansas State.
I’m coming HOME. pic.twitter.com/XEDs3ynPww— Izzy Higginbottom (@izzymoney30) March 24, 2022
Those three will join star forward Aijha Blackwell, whom sources confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports on Tuesday intends to enter the transfer portal too.
Williams was a major starter on head coach Robin Pingeton team this season, starting 36 out of the 42 games that she played for the Tigers after transferring from South Carolina. Williams averaged 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in the two seasons that she played under Coach Pingeton.
Higginbottom made a major impact on the team as a freshman, only averaging 6 points a game, but she did show her promise and talent this season, including scoring double digits for the team four times season including a career high 18 points against Idaho State in November.
Higginbottom will join a Red Wolves squad that finished the season with a record of 12-16 overall, including a 5-9 record in the Sun Belt Conference.
Doorah averaged only a point per game off the bench for the Tigers in her only season in the black and gold uniform.