COLUMBIA - Mizzou shortstop Jenna Laird, catcher Hatti Moore and outfielder Brooke Wilmes were all named to the preseason All-SEC team on Monday.
Mizzou joins Florida for the only team in the SEC having three players named to the preseason award.
Laird is following a strong freshman season where she won SEC Freshman of the Year. She batted .410 in SEC play, ranking third in the league, a news release said.
Moore is coming back for her 5th season as a Tiger. Moore hit 17 home runs in 2021, the third most in a single season in school history.
Wilmes will look to continue her standout offensive production this season. Last season Wilmes batted .373 on the year with 79 hits, 55 runs, 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 55 RBI.
The Missouri Tiger's softball team will start their season at the Northern Lights Invitational on Feb. 11. They will look to build off of last year's postseason run, where they fell to James Madison in the Columbia Super Regional.