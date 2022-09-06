COLUMBIA- After coming off a 52-24 win against Louisiana Tech last Thursday the Mizzou football team went straight into preparing to face Deuce Vaughn and the Kansas State Wildcats this Saturday.
Mizzou could have some help on defense by Saturday. Miami transfer defensive back Marcus Clarke is officially on the roster and practiced on Tuesday. Transfers this close to the season usually need a waiver to play right away. It's unclear if Clarke will be available for the K-State game. Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker has a lot of familiarity with transfer Marcus Clark after recruiting him when Baker coached at Miami.
“He can really run, he’s got a great skill set, really really good ball skills. I believe he started three or four games so he’s got playing experience, I think he’ll bring that,” said Coach Baker.
“I don’t know where we are at with it, but if he could play we would love for him to be able to play,” said Coach Baker.
After coming off last week’s game, the Tiger defense is working on eliminating big plays. Louisiana Tech had three touchdowns on plays of 30 yards or longer last week.
“Well first thing, don't give up explosive plays. You know three explosive touchdowns, I think it was 176 yards and 21 points. We play a quality opponent and very likely you’re not going to win that game,” said Coach Baker.
Coach Baker and the Tigers are focusing on learning concepts this week in practice preparing for the Kansas State run game, which rushed for nearly 300 yards in a season opening win over South Dakota on Saturday.
“The one thing about them is they’re going to show us something that we haven’t seen either from a formation standpoint or a play standpoint or the combination of the two. I think they are very game planning oriented when you really break them down so we got to learn concepts is what I am really trying to get to and at the end of the day we have to understand what roles are and apply those roles out on the field,” said Coach Baker.
Another important focus point for the defense this week is being able to trust falling back on their training in order to stop Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn was a consensus All-American for K-State last season and ran for over 100 yards last week.
“Going against a running back like that you’re not really going to have no just awakening abilities that you’ve never had,” said defensive back Martez Manuel.
Manuel said he and teammate Jalani Williams “were doing some extra tackling drills on a smaller dummy because he [Deuce Vaughn] is a smaller back. It is just stuff like that, make sure you prepare the right way so on game day you feel like you’ve been tackling him all week.”
Defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan said “stay in the gaps, stay in alignment, execution and effort and that’s it,” are some of the most important things to do to stop the Kansas State offense and bring home a win.
Saturday's game kicks off at 11 am and will be televised by ESPN 2.