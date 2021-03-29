Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL MISSOURI AND WESTERN ILLINOIS... * AFFECTED AREA...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 095 and 096. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 018, 019, 026, 027, 034, 035, 041, 042, 047, 048 and 050. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * 10 HOUR FUELS...Less than 9 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&