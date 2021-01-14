COLUMBIA- The Mizzou men's basketball team is back together and should have everyone available when they resume their season on Saturday at Texas A&M, head coach Cuonzo Martin said in a press conference on Thursday.
The Tigers paused the program due to COVID-19 cases and have not played since January 5th's 78-63 loss to Mississippi State. Martin said that the team was able to conduct workouts with smaller groups and finally got the whole team together for the first time on Wednesday.
"Guys were able to get shots up," said Martin on Thursday. "We had our first practice yesterday as a team. Guys seem to be in good shape, considering."
Mizzou had to postpone two games during the pause. Martin said the layoff, which occurred just three games into conference play, may be beneficial. Teams don't usually get breaks this long during the season. Mizzou will go 10 days between games when they take the floor at Texas A&M on Saturday at Noon.
"I've been in leagues where you had a week off, so I don't that's a bad thing," said Martin. "Often times when you play a lot of games it can take a toll on your body from consecutive games. So, having a week off is not a bad thing in my opinion."
"At the end of the day it's basketball," continued Martin. "You deal with a lot situations. You deal with injuries during the season. COVID is obviously a factor in this. A lot of stuff happens during the season and I think if I was a player had a chance to take some time off it would be great because it's non-stop."
"We didn't expect it but you've gotta be ready for anything at a time like this," said junior guard Xavier Pinson. "So I feel like when we came back it's just the same mentality that we went in to start the season in. It's the same mentality as always."
Because of the pause Mizzou has had to sit on their frustrating loss to Mississippi State on January 5th for nearly two weeks. The Tigers played arguably their best half of the season in the first half of that game followed by a disastrous second half that saw a 14 point lead turn into a 15 point loss. Martin and his players struggled to pinpoint how things went so bad so quickly in Starkville right after the game. Given time to look at game tape and analyze the breakdowns, Martin said on Thursday that the collapse was as much mental as anything.
"When it starts to go, it's gone," said Martin, referring to the way Mississippi State grabbed the momentum from Mizzou in the second half. "How do you reel it back in?"
"We were just playing with a lot of high energy in the first half," said senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon. "Second half I kind of feel like it died down and we didn't go out there with that same chip on our shoulder in the second half."
"I'm not sure we've done such a good job of fostering relationships with our players that it's hard for them to challenge each other when they need to challenge each other," added Martin.
Given time to reflect, the Tigers have focused on how to avoid a similar outcome in the future.
"Just watching film and studying it," said Pinson. "Seeing little things that keyed into why they came back and then won the way they won."
"We let our guard down in the second half," said Martin. "And whatever happened, happened."