Highlights from the Tigers loss to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC - The Missouri Tigers lost Tuesday night in Columbia, South Carolina falling to the Gamecocks 73-69. It's Mizzou's sixth straight loss, making their record 10-20 on the year with one game left in the regular season.

With 14 minutes left in the second half, Mizzou found themselves down 14, the largest deficit of the game. The Tigers immediately responded with a 7-0 run. Mizzou nearly fought all the way back, cutting the lead to one with 1:58 left until South Carolina eventually outlasted them.

Javon Picket was the top scorer for Mizzou tonight with a career-high 23 points. Kobe Brown also added an efficient 19 points on 6-10 shooting. He also added 8 rebounds but committed 4 turnovers.

Turnovers kept the Tigers short of the comeback. They had 15 on the night.

"It's always plays a part. You got to be strong with the ball. I thought Kobe had a layup there, they knocked a couple out of his hands. That can't happen." said Head Coach Cuonzo Martin about the Tigers sloppy ball handling. 

Trevon Brazile also had 9 points and 9 rebounds. He left the game with 16 seconds, noticeably grasping his hand after attempting to block a breakaway dunk by the Gamecocks' Devin Carter.  Martin said he was not sure if Brazile was injured when asked after the game.

Jermaine Couisnard and James Reese V were the go-to guys for South Carolina. They had 15 and 13 points respectively. Couisnard also added 4 rebounds and 7 assists.

Mizzou will look to get back in the win column Saturday against Georgia. It will be Senior Night for the Tigers when they tip-off the regular season finale at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.