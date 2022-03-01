COLUMBIA, SC - The Missouri Tigers lost Tuesday night in Columbia, South Carolina falling to the Gamecocks 73-69. It's Mizzou's sixth straight loss, making their record 10-20 on the year with one game left in the regular season.
Final. pic.twitter.com/NHBCJykYg5— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 2, 2022
With 14 minutes left in the second half, Mizzou found themselves down 14, the largest deficit of the game. The Tigers immediately responded with a 7-0 run. Mizzou nearly fought all the way back, cutting the lead to one with 1:58 left until South Carolina eventually outlasted them.
Javon Picket was the top scorer for Mizzou tonight with a career-high 23 points. Kobe Brown also added an efficient 19 points on 6-10 shooting. He also added 8 rebounds but committed 4 turnovers.
Turnovers kept the Tigers short of the comeback. They had 15 on the night.
"It's always plays a part. You got to be strong with the ball. I thought Kobe had a layup there, they knocked a couple out of his hands. That can't happen." said Head Coach Cuonzo Martin about the Tigers sloppy ball handling.
Trevon Brazile also had 9 points and 9 rebounds. He left the game with 16 seconds, noticeably grasping his hand after attempting to block a breakaway dunk by the Gamecocks' Devin Carter. Martin said he was not sure if Brazile was injured when asked after the game.
Jermaine Couisnard and James Reese V were the go-to guys for South Carolina. They had 15 and 13 points respectively. Couisnard also added 4 rebounds and 7 assists.
Mizzou will look to get back in the win column Saturday against Georgia. It will be Senior Night for the Tigers when they tip-off the regular season finale at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.