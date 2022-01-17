COLUMBIA - University of Missouri baseball pitching coach Brian DeLunas passed away late Sunday evening, according to a news release from Mizzou Athletics.
The St. Louis area native was 46 years old and had been battling kidney disease.
DeLunas returned to Missouri as the Tigers pitching coach in June 2021 He first served as a volunteer assistant and pitching coach for Missouri from 2007-09.
The return came after a four year stint in the MLB. DeLunas was bullpen coach and director of pitching development for the Seattle Mariners from 2018-20. He then joined the New York Mets as a special projects coordinator for the 2021 season.
"Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are in the loss of our friend, Brian DeLunas," Missouri baseball head coach Steve Bieser said. "In the months since his return to Mizzou, he has made an incredible impact on our team through his love of the game and his players along with his inspirational courage off the field"
In a tweet, Mizzou Baseball said, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of pitching coach Brian DeLunas."
DeLunas is survived by his wife, Johannah, son Rory and stepdaughter Maren.