COLUMBIA - The Missouri Women's basketball team beat Vanderbilt 86-69, snapping a 6-game losing streak Thursday night against Vanderbilt.
The Tigers put up a season high 86 points.
"It's been a long stretch," Missouri Women's basketball Head Coach Robin Pingeton said. "So, I'm happy for these guys. They continue to work really hard and stay the course."
The scoring kicked off with a scoop layup from Mama Dembele for the Tigers. MU's Hayley Frank also got going with a three pointer, which tied the game at five. Ciaja Harbison scored the Commodores first seven points.
Dembele put the Tigers over ten points after a left-handed finish at the rim. Towards the end of the first-quarter, Mizzou held Vanderbilt scoreless for nearly five minutes of play, forcing five turnovers within that span.
The Tigers turned that into a 12-0 run over roughly four minutes and forty seconds of play. Sarah-Rose Smith's three at the buzzer sent Missouri into the second quarter with a 14-point advantage.
Early in the second quarter, Dembele kicked an assist to Lauren Hansen for the Tigers. She finished with a team high five assists on the night.
Missouri pushed their lead to 19 points through seven minutes of play in the second quarter. Vanderbilt was held to another scoring drought in the second. It neared five minutes until Marnelle Garraud hit a three-pointer at the 4 minutes and 10 seconds marker.
At the half, Missouri shot 16-32 (50%) from the field and 5-14 (35.7%) from three. Vanderbilt shot 9-26 (34.6%) from the field and 3-11 (27.3%) from three. Frank led the team at the half with 12 points, followed by Hansen with 11.
Missouri extended its lead over Vanderbilt in the second half. The Tigers hit 83.3% of its shots in the second half. Frank, Smith and Hansen combined for 22 points in the third.
Four Tigers finished the game in double digits, led by Frank with 25 points. Hansen also had a big game with 22 points after not getting past single digits in the past three games. Sara-Rose Smith and freshman Ashton Judd rounded out the top four for MU.
"I felt like it was a matter of time before those shots started to fall for us," Pingeton said. "They all did a great job this week getting in outside of practice and getting some shots up, and I think that's huge when you're in a little bit of a slump offensively."
Frank's 25 points put her one point away from moving into 11th on the all-time scoring list for the women's basketball program.