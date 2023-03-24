COLUMBIA - Seven Missouri football players participated in the Tigers' Pro Day Friday to impress NFL scouts before the upcoming draft.
Scouts from 26 NFL teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, arrived in Columbia to watch the Tigers at Devine Pavilion show their talents for a chance with their respective organizations.
The Tigers who took part in the Pro Day are defensive ends Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman, safety and Rock Bridge alum Martez Manuel, wide receiver Barrett Banister, tight end Kibet Chepyator, long snapper Jake Hoffman, and kicker/punter and Rock Bridge alum Sean Koetting.
HAPPENING NOW: @MizzouFootball is out of the weight room for Pro Day and is about to start 40-yard dash and cone drills.Reports say up to 26 NFL Scouts are in attendance, including the Kansas City Chiefs. @KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/L95wsi1yWl— Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) March 24, 2023
The Pro Day included a 40-yard dash, a shuttle run, and a three-cone run for times and position drills for each player. While each player participated in the position drills, the speed drills for time were not mandatory.
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in downtown Kansas City.