COLUMBIA - Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the Mizzou Football team open the season against Central Michigan University this Saturday.
Despite a return to normalcy in some areas, like full capacity at Faurot Field this fall, the pandemic continues to cast a shadow on college football.
"I think there's no such thing as normal anymore," said Coach Drinkwitz. "I think you're constantly going to be having to forge an identity based off of what each individual circumstance is and so obviously we'll have the disruptions through COVID, but we still get the SEC rules handed out yesterday, you still got tests once a week, and you've still got breakthrough cases that are happening so I think we're all just going to take it one day at a time."
Last week, Drinkwitz announced that Missouri's football team has surpassed the SEC's vaccine threshold, "We’ve got to be close to 85 if not over," said Drinkwitz last Wednesday. "I know the staff’s at 98%. Combine that with our players and we’re over (85)."
But Drinkwitz shared on Tuesday that the team still undergoes some form of weekly testing. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Monday that teams who can't play due to COVID cases will have to forfeit and take a loss.
During Tuesdays press conference, Drinkwitz discussed the difference between Week 1 of the 2020 football season and the opening week this year. "I think that things are a lot different," said Coach Drinkwitz. "Having anticipation for what a home field at Faurot will look like, it will be unique and exciting."
Drinkwitz pointed out that the football team and staff will get tested weekly in case of any breakthrough COVID-19 cases. Add together the SEC's COVID protocols with the normal first week questions that coaches ask themselves and you've got a typical Week 1 around Faurot Field.
"I think any time you go into a Week 1 opponent you're never really sure where you're at," said Drinkwitz. "You've kinda got a general idea but until you play a game against an opponent you're not really sure what you've got."