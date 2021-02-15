COLUMBIA- Missouri will be without arguably its top offensive threat for the second straight game on Tuesday night.  Jeremiah Tilmon will miss his second consecutive game following a death in his family.  Tilmon was a late scratch from the lineup in Mizzou's overtime loss to Arkansas on Saturday.

On Monday afternoon the team announced that Tilmon will remain on a leave of absence and not travel to Athens, GA for Tuesday night's game against the Georgia Bulldogs.  The game tips off at 5:30 pm CT and will be televised by the SEC Network.

Sports Director

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO.

