Missouri guard Torrence Watson celebrates after teammate Jeremiah Tilmon scored to tie the game 53-53 on an and-1 play Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. With the game tied with one second of play remaining, Tilmon drained the free throw to give Missouri a 54-53 win in its final early nonconference game.

Torrence Watson became the latest Missouri men's basketball player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday, the fifth Tiger to do so in just over a week. A Mizzou spokesperson confirmed the news to KOMU 8 Sports shortly after VerbalCommits.com, a website that tracks college basketball transfers and recruiting, initially reported the information. Watson joins Xavier Pinson, Parker Braun, Ed Chang and Mark Smith, who committed to Kansas State on Tuesday.

Watson is a Junior from St. Louis who has played off and on during his three seasons with Missouri.  Entering the program three years ago as a highly touted scorer who led the St. Louis area with 31.2 points per game as a senior at Whitfield School, Watson only averaged 4.9 points per game during his three seasons at Missouri. 

Missouri guard Torrence Watson takes a break during the first half of the Tigers' 66-64 loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.

While he started 5 career games Watson was primarily a bench player.  He only scored in 6 of the 21 games he played as a Junior in 2020-21 including a season-high 9 points two times:  once in the season opener against Oral Roberts and again in a loss to Arkansas at home on February 13th.

Watson's departure opens yet another scholarship for the Tigers to use as they rebuild the roster for the 2021-2022 season.  As of Wednesday afternoon Mizzou has brought in only one player from the Transfer Portal, guard Amari Davis from Green Bay who averaged 17.2 points per game last season.

