COLUMBIA- A pair of Mizzou football games, their regular season opener and finale, changed dates.
The program announced on Thursday that Mizzou will now host Louisiana Tech to start the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 as opposed to the originally scheduled date of Saturday, Sept. 3. The game will kick off at 7 pm and be televised on ESPN U.
“What an exciting way to start the season and the Labor Day weekend,” head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a press release. “We can’t wait to see a strong fan and student turnout for a national TV game under the lights of Faurot Field.”
The Tigers also announced that the season opener will be the return of the "Tiger Stripe" game at Faurot Field. Fans can wear black or gold based on the section they are sitting in to create a striped look inside the stadium when Mizzou faces Louisiana Tech.
Additionally, Missouri's regular season finale against Arkansas will be played on "Black Friday," the day after Thanksgiving. The Tigers and Razorbacks traditionally play on this date since the "Battle Line Rivalry" began in 2014. 2022's edition of the rivalry will kickoff at 2:30 pm CT on Friday November 25th and will be televised by CBS.
Missouri Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a press release that Mizzou will "take advantage of having an earlier report date" due to the early season opener. Reed-Francois also noted the extra practice days that Missouri will have after the Louisiana Tech game leading up to their first road contest at former Big 12 rival Kansas State on Sept. 10.