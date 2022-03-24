COLUMBIA - University of Missouri’s Jocelyn Moore and Sienna Schreiber were named Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Regular Season All-Americans, the organization announced on Thursday.
Moore claimed first team honors on vault, while Schreiber claimed second team honors on beam and in the all-around.
Moore is the ninth Tiger in program history to claim All-America honors and the fourth to earn regular season accolades since the WCGA (previously known as the NACGC/W) introduced the award in 2013.
She joins Sienna Schreiber (2021), Britney Ward (2016, 2017) and Helen Hu (2020) as WCGA Regular Season All-Americans.
Moore currently ranks seventh on vault with an NQS of 9.940. Overall, she totaled six scores of 9.925 or higher and four scores of 9.95 or better on vault in ten meets this year, including a three consecutive 9.95 in the last three meets.
Over the course of the 2022 season, Moore has won four event titles, with three on vault and one floor.
Sienna Schreiber currently ranks tied for 13th in the all-around with an NQS of 39.490, She is also ranked 11th on beam with an NQS of 9.935.
Overall, she totaled eight scores of 9.9 or higher and six scores of 9.925 or better on beam in ten meets this year, including tying her career-high 9. 975.In the all-around Schreiber collected a new career-high of 39.575.
Over the course of the 2022 season, Schreiber has won a team-best nine event titles, with five on beam and four in the all-around. In addition to her beam NQS, Schreiber also carries NQSs of 9.855 on bars, 9.845 on vault, 9.860 on floor, thanks to season-best scores of 9.9 on bars, 9.9 on floor, 9.9 on vault.
Moore, Schreiber and the No. 11 Mizzou gymnastics team will compete in the first session of the NCAA Raleigh Regional Second Round on Thursday, March 31 at 12 p.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina.