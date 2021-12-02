COLUMBIA - Missouri football senior and running back Tyler Badie has been named the SEC Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year in a vote by the league's head coaches.
Another first for @showtimeshine5 🏆Tyler Badie becomes Mizzou's first SEC 🏈 Scholar-Athlete of the Year 📚#MIZ🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/E5utXE5ARL— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 2, 2021
According to an announcement from the SEC, Badie earned his bachelor's degree in sport management earlier this year with a 3.83 grade point average.
Badie is currently in his first semester as a graduate student at the University of Missouri, and he is currently pursuing his master's degree in athletic administration and positive coaching.
Badie, a native of New Orleans, currently leads the SEC in rushing yards with 1,604 yards and has 14 touchdowns for the Tigers this season.
The announcement also went on to say Badie is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District section, a 2021 AFCA Good Works Team, Wuerffel Trophy and Campbell Trophy nominee.
With being named SEC Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Badie is the first Missouri student-athlete to earn the honor.