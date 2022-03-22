COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators has officially approved Dennis Gates to become the new head coach of the Missouri men's basketball program after an executive session Tuesday morning.
KOMU 8 will be livestream the press conference to introduce Missouri's 20th head coach at noon Tuesday on KOMU.com and KOMU 8 streaming apps.
Gates comes to Missouri after three years as head coach for the Cleveland State Vikings in the Horizon League.
Gates led the Vikings to two regular season conference championships and was named Horizon League Coach of the Year twice in the last two seasons.
"After a comprehensive and efficient national search, during which we had the privilege of speaking with an impressive group of coaches, it became clear Coach Gates was what we needed in the next leader of our basketball program," Mizzou athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a news release. "He's smart, driven and focused on winning. He's a proven recruiter, a strong evaluator of talent, an innovative teacher of the game and has a unique enthusiasm and passion for his work and for his student athletes that draws people in. He shares our vision of where Mizzou basketball can and will go. It is our privilege to welcome Coach Gates, his wife Jocelyn, and their family to Mizzou."
Gates also led Cleveland State to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2021, the school's first appearance since 2009.
Before his stint with the Vikings, Gates spent eight seasons as an assistant under Leonard Hamilton at Florida State.
Gates became known as a successful recruiter, helping Florida State become a regular contender in the NCAA tournament and the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Gates also served as an assistant at Nevada, Northern Illinois, Marquette and California, his alma mater.
"I have been so fortunate throughout my career to work at some outstanding institutions with incredible people, and after doing my research and speaking with Desiree and President Choi, it is clear that Missouri is a tremendous opportunity with unlimited potential," Gates said. "We will build a program that all Mizzou fans will be proud of, for how we play, how our student-athletes represent the University of Missouri and how our togetherness and work ethic will lead to on-court victories. I want to thank President Choi, the Board of Curators and Desiree for an outstanding opportunity."
Gates is a Chicago native and is married to Jocelyn, a senior associate athletic director for sport administration at Ohio State. The two have three children; Avery, Duke and Denver.