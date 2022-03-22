COLUMBIA -- The UM System Board of Curators met Tuesday morning before calling roll and going into executive session.
The Curators are about to meet regarding #MIzzou's proposed new hire of Dennis Gates as the new MBB coach.With the roll taken, they are going into a closed Executive Session.— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 22, 2022
The meeting comes amid reports that MU plans to hire Cleveland State's Dennis Gates as the new Mizzou men's basketball coach.
The board must approve Gates before the university can officially announce him as the head coach.
Curators were discussing Gates on the Zoom meeting prior to going into executive session — mentioning recent articles about him.
Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois was on the Zoom call as well.
Once the group went into executive session, everyone else was removed from the Zoom call.