COLUMBIA- The UM System Board of Curators will vote on a proposed new indoor practice facility for the Mizzou Football team at a meeting on Sunday, Dec. 6. The proposal was made public in the Board's meeting agenda on Friday morning.
Public Meeting Notice: University of Missouri Board of Curators Special Meeting on Sunday, Dec. 6: https://t.co/rbvBNCyd5Z— UM System (@umsystem) December 4, 2020
The new facility, which does not have a location listed in the proposal, would replace the 22 year old Devine Pavilion. The Devine Pavilion was built in 1998 and sits just south of the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex on Providence Road. Currently the Devine Pavilion is the Athletic Department's only indoor practice facility for all sports.
The resolution states that building a new facility for the football team will free up the Devine Pavilion for increased use by other sports. It is not uncommon for multiple Mizzou teams to utilize Devine for practices and work-outs. The Mizzou Softball team has even played games inside the Pavilion over the years.
The resolution calls for the building to be a "full-size indoor football practice facility" as opposed to the 80 yard field that sits inside the Devine Paviilion.
The resolution has the backing of System President and Chancellor Mun Choi and Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk and says the new indoor facility is important for the program since, "MU Athletics is an integral part of the University of Missouri and plays a critical and visible role in the University’s overall reputation, image and brand."