"Underdog" Tigers look for their first March Madness win in 11 years

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood
Warning for the Missouri River...

...at Jefferson City
...at Chamois
...at Hermann
...at Washington
...at St. Charles



River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast
precipitation for the next 48 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even
higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor
this developing situation and issue follow up statements as
conditions change.

This product, along with additional weather and stream information,
is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx.



&&


The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Missouri River at Jefferson City.
* From Thursday afternoon to Monday evening.
* At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 23.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 28.3 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
* Impact...At 28.0 feet, Walnut Street just southwest of U.S.
Highway 50/63 begins flooding.

&&


Fld   Observed        Forecasts (1 pm CDT)
Location      Stg   Stg   Day/Time  Thu   Fri   Sat   Sun   Mon

Missouri River
Jefferson City 23   14.6  Wed 9 am  22.1  27.0  28.1  23.9  18.8





&&



...The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...

Hinkson Creek at Columbia.

River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast
precipitation for the next 48 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even
higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor
this developing situation and issue follow up statements as
conditions change.

This product, along with additional weather and stream information,
is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx.



&&


The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Hinkson Creek at Columbia.
* From this morning to late Thursday night.
* At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.6 feet.
* Forecast...The river will rise to 19.3 feet this afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage late this evening to 14.0 feet
and begin rising again just after midnight tonight. It will rise
to 14.5 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall again and
remain below flood stage.
* Impact...At 17.7 feet, Height of the football practice field,
protected by a levee to about 25.5 feet.

&&


Fld   Observed        Forecasts (12 pm CDT)
Location     Stg   Stg   Day/Time  Thu   Fri   Sat   Sun   Mon

Hinkson Creek
Columbia     15.0  15.6  Wed 11 am 14.4  MSG   MSG   MSG   MSG





&&

"Underdog" Tigers look for their first March Madness win in 11 years

  • 2 min to read

The last time Mizzou men's basketball tasted success in the NCAA Tournament was more than a decade ago.  It feels like a lifetime ago to me.  The No. 10 seeded Tigers were in Buffalo, NY to face No. 7 seeded Clemson.  My wife and I were enjoying our second Spring as western New Yorkers, planning our wedding that August in our adopted city.  

I was a sports anchor and reporter for Buffalo's 24-hour local news channel on Time Warner Cable and was ecstatic to cover my hometown team.  I even did some freelance work for a couple of media outlets back home, while also keeping an eye on No. 1 seed Syracuse for my day job.  Catching up with old friends, comparing the levels of "grittiness" between Buffalo and Kim English's hometown of Baltimore with English in the Mizzou locker room and even catching a few minutes of Missouri's win over Clemson from the stands with my wife; it was a fun week.

Buffalo.jpg

I never imagined Mizzou would still be in search of its next Tournament win 11 years later.  More than a decade of empty March feelings, the sting of 2002's Elite Eight loss to Saturday's opponent Oklahoma and last year's L against these same Sooners in Kansas City have little to do with this year's team.  But it's enough to make Mizzou feel like the underdog.

"Just the fact that none of us have been here before," said senior guard Dru Smith on Wednesday.  "I think just having that chip on your shoulder and playing with it is definitely something we can attach to."

It is Mizzou's second trip to the NCAA Tournament under head coach Cuonzo Martin, and he will quickly point out that it easily could be their third March Madness in four years had Jontay Porter not missed an entire season with a knee injury.  Justifiable of an argument as that may be, some Tiger fans have grown impatient as they yearn for March success.  Winning this game would be a significant step forward for the program.

"People talk about process and I do believe there's a process in everything you do," said Martin.  "Sometimes you can get lucky and skip some steps and you might pay for them down the road.  But I do think there's a process and there's steps to it."

"Our guys understand that and they're hungry to get on the floor."

Eleven years later, this program has been through as many ups and downs as perhaps any Power 5 team in the country.  During that span the team has had four different coaches, changed conferences, progressed and regressed in equal parts and, of course, there was Norfolk State. 

Family.JPG

And now I'm watching games with my 5-year-old daughter, telling her stories about all the things that she's never seen.  Yes, it feels like a lifetime has passed.

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

