"Underdog" Tigers look for their first March Madness win in 11 years

The last time Mizzou men's basketball tasted success in the NCAA Tournament was more than a decade ago. It feels like a lifetime ago to me. The No. 10 seeded Tigers were in Buffalo, NY to face No. 7 seeded Clemson. My wife and I were enjoying our second Spring as western New Yorkers, planning our wedding that August in our adopted city.
I was a sports anchor and reporter for Buffalo's 24-hour local news channel on Time Warner Cable and was ecstatic to cover my hometown team. I even did some freelance work for a couple of media outlets back home, while also keeping an eye on No. 1 seed Syracuse for my day job. Catching up with old friends, comparing the levels of "grittiness" between Buffalo and Kim English's hometown of Baltimore with English in the Mizzou locker room and even catching a few minutes of Missouri's win over Clemson from the stands with my wife; it was a fun week.
I never imagined Mizzou would still be in search of its next Tournament win 11 years later. More than a decade of empty March feelings, the sting of 2002's Elite Eight loss to Saturday's opponent Oklahoma and last year's L against these same Sooners in Kansas City have little to do with this year's team. But it's enough to make Mizzou feel like the underdog.
"Just the fact that none of us have been here before," said senior guard Dru Smith on Wednesday. "I think just having that chip on your shoulder and playing with it is definitely something we can attach to."
It is Mizzou's second trip to the NCAA Tournament under head coach Cuonzo Martin, and he will quickly point out that it easily could be their third March Madness in four years had Jontay Porter not missed an entire season with a knee injury. Justifiable of an argument as that may be, some Tiger fans have grown impatient as they yearn for March success. Winning this game would be a significant step forward for the program.
"People talk about process and I do believe there's a process in everything you do," said Martin. "Sometimes you can get lucky and skip some steps and you might pay for them down the road. But I do think there's a process and there's steps to it."
"Our guys understand that and they're hungry to get on the floor."
Eleven years later, this program has been through as many ups and downs as perhaps any Power 5 team in the country. During that span the team has had four different coaches, changed conferences, progressed and regressed in equal parts and, of course, there was Norfolk State.
And now I'm watching games with my 5-year-old daughter, telling her stories about all the things that she's never seen. Yes, it feels like a lifetime has passed.