NASHVILLE - No. 4 Vanderbilt completed its sweep of the University of Missouri baseball team with 7-4 win in Nashville Sunday afternoon.
Senior Mike Coletta gave MU the lead in the second inning with an RBI single to the right side. Vanderbilt grabbed the lead with back-to-back homers in the third inning, from Spencer Jones and Dominic Keegan.
The Tigers had a big fourth inning, scoring three runs to take back the lead. Ross Lovich, Mike Coletta, and Nander De Sedas had the RBIs.
In the bottom of the fourth, Vanderbilt scored another run. Mizzou brought in Nathan Landry to relieve Austin Marozas after he hit his pitch count. Landry had a strong outing, retiring the first eight batters he faced.
The seventh inning saw the Commodores turn the tides. Another set of back-to-back home runs gave Vanderbilt the lead. The Commodores scored four in the seventh to lead 7-4. That would be the final score.
Mike Coletta gave the Tigers' best performance, going 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Ty Wilmsmeyer went 3-for-4, matching his career high. Torin Montgomery went 2-for-4 with an RBI and his seventh double of the season.
Mizzou left 10 runners on base in Sunday's loss. Head coach Steve Bieser said that was one reason for the loss.
“Obviously a disappointing series. We had some fight to us today, we wanted to get some things done, but we just left too many runners on base and just made too many mistakes to win against a very good ballclub," Bieser said.
Mizzou returns home Friday, March 25 to begin a three-game series against No. 3 Arkansas.