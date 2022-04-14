COLUMBIA − Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates has added a second assistant coach to his staff.
David "Dickey" Nutt joins Charlton "C.Y." Young on the staff with over 30 years of coaching experience.
Experience and passion. Welcome to Mizzou, @CoachDnutt! 🔗 https://t.co/N4lbyPchZw pic.twitter.com/bi98KBJmJ3— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) April 14, 2022
Nutt was the head coach at Arkansas State from 1995 to 2008, where he was named the 1998 Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year. He guided the team to 189 wins, two Sun Belt championships and the program's only NCAA men's tournament appearance in 1999.
“David “Dickey” Nutt is a true veteran in this profession with an immense amount of passion for the game as well as for student-athlete development,” Gates said in a news release. “We are lucky to have someone with his level of experience on our staff. Coach Nutt has a wealth of basketball knowledge and recruiting relationships in our state which will be a tremendous asset to our program, our Athletic Department, our University and CoMo.”
Nutt was also the head coach at Southeast Missouri State from 2009 to 2015.
His coaching career didn't stop there. From 2015 to 2018, he worked as a video coordinator at Florida State. From 2018 to 2019, he served as an assistant coach at Stetson.
Nutt worked with Gates at Cleveland State from 2019 to 2021 as a special assistant coach and then took over as head coach and athletic director at Gaston College from 2021 to 2022.
“I feel so fortunate and honored to be a part of Coach Gates’ staff here at the University of Missouri,” Nutt said in a news release. “I’ve seen firsthand his work ethic, his love for young people, game preparation and his masterful recruiting ability. I am excited to be reunited with him and eager to go to work in building a championship program – on and off the court.”
Following his collegiate career at Oklahoma State, Nutt began his coaching career as an assistant at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma from 1982 to 1985.
The Nutt family is a family of coaches.
Nutt has two sons, Logan and Lucas, and a daughter Lexis. Logan is a high school basketball head coach in Arkansas and Lucas runs 3:16 Athletics Training Center.
His older brother Houston, works a college football studio analyst for CBS and was previously the head football coach at Ole Miss and Arkansas. His younger brother Danny, served as an assistant athletics director for player development at Ole Miss and was the running backs coach at Arkansas and Eastern Illinois. Nutt’s third brother Dennis was previously the head coach at Texas State and currently serves as the head coach at Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.