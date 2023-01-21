COLUMBIA - Mizzou Arena will be packed the weekend of Jan. 5-6 as both Missouri men's and women's basketball teams are hosting top SEC opponents.
Men's Basketball
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates and his Tigers' are coming off a momentum win as they defeated No. 25 Arkansas 79-76 on Jan. 18.
The victory pushed Missouri to 3-3 in SEC Conference play and split the season series against the Razorbacks as the Tigers fell in Fayetteville 74-68 on Jan. 4.
But Missouri will have a much more difficult challenge ahead of them as they host No. 4 Alabama on Jan. 21. Gates says that the Crimson Tide's ranking should be even higher, believing that they are the best team in the country.
"The number one team in the country has different characteristics. Those characteristics have, from my standpoint, they've been weathered, these guys are experienced, they have natural talent that can make shots," Gates said. "You look at what they have done, there is a tremendous amount of respect that we have from our program to theirs, just in terms of their style of play."
That natural talent of Alabama can be described by one player: Brandon Miller. Miller is one of the most highly-touted freshman in the country, averaging 20.1 ppg and 8.3 rpg, while shooting 46.2% from three-point range.
Miller has scored 31 and 30 points in the Crimson Tide's last two game at home against LSU and on the road at Vanderbilt, along with 10 rebounds in Nashville for a double-double.
"I still think he's not where he's going to be. There is a unique base and foundation that he has and it's an unbelievable sight," Gates said. "He has confidence and ultimately, his teammates give that to him too."
"He's a great player, but at the end of the day, he is human," Missouri senior forward Kobe Brown said when asked how to defend Miller. "Everybody has a weakness somewhere and we have to find it."
Brown, a native of Huntsville, AL, will look to once again shine against his home state after having a season-high 30 points and 13 rebounds against Alabama at Mizzou Arena.
After the Arkansas game, Brown was recognized as one of the nation's top players, being one of 50 players named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List. The award goes to the National Player of the Year, presented by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
"Truthfully, I had no idea, never thought about it," Brown said. "When I saw recognition when Mizzou twitter page posted it, it kind of took me off guard, but it was a blessing and I'm glad to be in this position."
"Having Kobe Brown recognized as a candidate for any National Player of the Year is outstanding," Gates said. "It says a lot about him, it says a lot about his parents, it says a lot about his path and growth."
The Crimson Tide have not had recent luck in Columbia in recent years as Alabama has not defeated the Tigers in Mizzou Arena since the 2018-19 season. Mizzou Athletics announced that the game was sold out on Jan. 6.
Missouri has not lost at home against Alabama since the 2018-19 season. Tigers host the No. 4 Crimson Tide this weekend for a chance at back-to-back victories against AP Top 25 teams.TAKE A LISTEN🔊@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @coachdgates pic.twitter.com/78FIST12EC— Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) January 20, 2023
Gates said Missouri forward Noah Carter is available to play after sitting out the Arkansas game for health and safety precautions. With Carter able to play, guard Isiaih Mosley returning to the court for the first time in over a month, and forward Mohamed Diarra grabbing more minutes off the bench, Tiger fans could start to see how good this team can be.
Missouri fans are happy with the men's basketball team improving to 14-4 with wins over Illinois, Kentucky, and Arkansas.But Head Coach Dennis Gates says his team could be better and has a higher ceiling.@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @coachdgates pic.twitter.com/hQVUe0KsGa— Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) January 20, 2023
Tip-off is at 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Women's Basketball
The Tigers were able to get some preparation time, thanks to their bye week, before hosting the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Jan. 22.
After starting SEC conference play 3-0, the Missouri women's basketball team has lost three-straight games to Arkansas, No. 5 LSU, and No. 1 South Carolina, all by a margin of 20 or more points.
On the opposing side, Tennessee is on an eight-game winning streak, including sevens wins in SEC conference play. However, five of those are against teams currently sitting in the bottom half of the conference standings.
In order for the Tigers to get back into the win column, they will need to crash the glass for rebounds. During Missouri's 81-50 loss to South Carolina on Jan. 15, the Tigers, were outrebounded 52-22, including 23 offensive rebounds by the Gamecocks that led to 29 second chance points.
Size can be an easy explanation for this as South Carolina had six players ranging from 6'2" to 6'7" touch the floor, compared to Missouri, who is a relatively smaller team by SEC standards, had three players standing at 6'3" or 6'3" log minutes.
When looking at the Lady Volunteers roster, they do not lack size in the paint as Tennessee has seven players from 6'1" to 6'5".
Tigers' head coach Robin Pingeton believes the team has used the bye week well to focus on the details, especially when it comes to rebounding.
Missouri women's basketball had a tough stretch in conference play, dropping from 3-0 to 3-3.However, Head Coach Robin Pingeton says that the bye week allowed her team to focus on the details.@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @CoachPingeton pic.twitter.com/pbbg9s2qcl— Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) January 20, 2023
For Missouri to be successful in this game, they will need to get senior forward Haley Frank to help not only in rebounding, but also in scoring. Frank is averaging 6.5 points in the last four games after scoring in double figure in all but two games the rest of the season.
"I think just having the mindset of doing my work early, creating those separations on those screens, but at the same time, just staying in the mindset of just trusting the flow of our offense, and taking what I get in getting the best shot for our team," Frank said.
Tip-off is at 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 22.