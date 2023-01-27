COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers host the 12th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones on Jan. 28 in the last iteration of the Big 12/SEC challenge.
"It's a special rivalry. I think it's something that connects our fanbase to our origins before conference realignment," Missouri Men's Head Basketball Coach Dennis Gates said. "It's no doubt about it with the tradition of our jersey but also the games, there's just memories that we can always associate with. Historically, some good, some bad, some ugly, that we can always say that we were part of some great competitions."
The Southeastern Conference announced on Nov. 28, 2022 that it will be starting a new conference challenge with the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 2023-24 season. The ACC/SEC challenge ends the Big 12/SEC challenge after a ten-year stint.
The Tigers are 2-3 in the Big 12/SEC challenge, facing the Cyclones for the second-straight season and the fourth time in six seasons. Missouri lost to Iowa State 67-50 in Ames in the 2021-22 season.
The Cyclones are coming off of an 80-76 home win over fifth-ranked Kansas State on Jan. 24. Iowa State is currently tied for first in the Big 12 with wins over North Carolina, Baylor, Texas, and TCU.
Cyclones' Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger is in his second season at the helm and has his team in position to be a top seed in the NCAA tournament. Iowa State will want to make it a low scoring game as they play at a much slower tempo than the Tigers.
"I think it's important that no matter what style he plays, what style we play, we both want to see the ball go in," Gates said. "The game is about runs and whose style works is predicated on when and whose ball is going in at certain times."
This will be the first meeting between Gates and Otzelberger as head coaches, but Gates said that it is not the first time that they have met.
@MizzouHoops HC Dennis Gates has known Iowa State HC TJ Otzelberger for a long time.But they face each other for the first time in the last iteration of the Big 12/SEC challenge.@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @coachdgates pic.twitter.com/zGBI6IdnFe— Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) January 27, 2023
Missouri is 4-4 in SEC play after an 89-77 victory at Ole Miss on Jan. 24. The Tigers will look to add another win against a Top 25 team to their resumé, with ranked wins against Illinois, Kentucky, and Arkansas.
Missouri will need to rely on the success of starters Kobe Brown and D'Moi Hodge, who accounted for 18 and 24 points against Ole Miss, for a chance at the upset.
However, the Tigers have seen more help from their bench in recent weeks, thanks to the re-emergence of Isiaih Mosley and Mohamed Diarra. Kaleb Brown also played valuable minutes against Ole Miss for the first time since Nov. 26 versus Houston Christian.
"It just gives everybody a break," Missouri junior guard Sean East II said. "Coach always emphasizes that when you get in, you get the opportunity to make the best of it and give your very best every time, so whenever your number is called be ready. It allows people like Kobe, Nick [Honor], D'Moi to have a little rest and keep giving their best throughout the whole game."
@MizzouHoops HC Dennis Gates liked what he saw in his team's 89-77 over Ole Miss.But he was especially happy with those who have stepped up in recent weeks.@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @coachdgates @Isiaihletrellm1 @Rvtpi2 @igb_kaleb pic.twitter.com/BQAR5kPdqx— Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) January 27, 2023
Although they are getting more help from their rotational players, the Tigers will most likely be without guard Tre Gomillion due to a groin injury. Gomillion started nine games for Missouri before being listed as day-to-day on Jan. 24.
Tip off is at 1:00 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.