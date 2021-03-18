COLUMBIA - With MU Athletic’s announcement of Faurot Field allowing full capacity for football games in the fall, fans have questions regarding what tailgating may look like.
Craig Franklin, an MU professor and frequent Mizzou Football tailgate host, said in years past, many of his guests enjoyed attending his tailgates more than sitting in the stadium.
“It’s pretty much just a nice little environment I think for people pre-game,” Franklin said. “Actually, most people don’t go into the game.”
But, during the 2020 football season, tailgating was not allowed on MU property at all, leaving a huge hole the college game day experience.
“A lot of times I was watching the game by myself, and listening to the to the crowd outside,” Franklin said.
For the upcoming football season, it’s no surprise that fans want to get back to it, but there’s still some uncertainty on if that will be possible.
Nick Joos, the Deputy Athletics Director for MU, says it’s too early to start making decisions on game day tailgating.
“It is premature to talk about what tailgating will look like this fall. As we develop those plans in the coming months, we will be releasing information and be in a better position to speak into that aspect of game day,” Joos said in an emailed statement.
Franklin says if tailgating is allowed in the fall, there will be many things he will need to consider before hosting one again.
“More tongs for food or more individual servings,” Franklin said. “Less cup sharing, just things like that.”
Regardless if tailgating is allowed during the 2021 season, Franklin says he misses it and is eager to get back to it eventually.
“I'm certainly looking forward to it,” he said. “It was really a sort of a void.”
Even if hosting tailgates takes a lot of work.
“I usually get up about 6:30 to set up,” he said. “So, there was some relief to it, but I certainly miss it.”