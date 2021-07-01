COLUMBIA - Starting July 1, college athletes can officially profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL).
The NCAA released new rules Wednesday that allow athletes to make money from various endorsements and sponsorship deals.
The journey of this dates back to a full decade ago for the staff at Opendorse and about a year ago for Mizzou Athletics.
Opendorse provides technology to the athlete endorsement industry and works with college athletes by using various technology programs to make a profit happen.
Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence says as much as there's excitement, there is still a lot of unknown.
"It's unfortunate that the NCAA's been put into a position where they haven't been able to provide much guidance," Lawrence said.
Lawrence says he does have one piece of advice for coaches, administrators and anyone else who is fearful of name, image and likeness rights and what it could mean.
"Know this, your student-athletes and this generation of student-athletes on your campus are more prepared for this moment than you think," Lawrence said. "They have grown up with tools in their pocket that they can use to monetize with a click of a button and the majority of your athletes won't be using agents to make money, they'll be using apps."
Missouri's Associate Athletic Director of Compliance, Matt Jakobsze, says they've been talking about this for a year, but serious talks came only in January when they thought that the NCAA may vote.
"This has been a concept with the NCAA for years now and we started talking about what this would look like maybe a year ago," Jakobsze said.
Since then, Mizzou has met with Opendorse to ensure their athletes are prepared for the day when this goes into effect.
On July 1, there are currently 20 states, including Missouri, that have passed laws allowing college athletes to make money off of their name, image and likeness.
However, Missouri's legislature passed a law that still requires Governor Mike Parson's signature that will go into effect on Aug. 28.
Opendorse demonstrated what their products looked like in terms of the market place and in terms of what they can do for brand promotion and in enabling athlete content.
"I think it's an exciting time for student athletes, it's an exciting time for college athletics, and for the city of Columbia and the state of Missouri," Jakobsze said.
As much as this is an opportunity to build their brand, it's not without MU's own rules and regulations.
The university still has protective trademarks and logos, as do most universities across the country. In order to use those, just like anyone else in the public, students and businesses will have to license those.
"Student-athletes need to remember, what differentiates me in this market place," Jakobsze said. "What makes you a person in which the brand should be associating with and what makes you the best person to promote those brands."
Some MU athletes have already accepted deals. Current football players, Stacy Brown, Travion Ford, Brady Cook and Akial Byers all had a paid post on Instagram, announcing a partnership with Yoke Gaming.
Others, like MU wrestler Brock Mauller, say they have already experienced some push to accept deals. He says he's apprehensive to accept right away.
"I just kind of want to be a little patient," Mauller said. "My whole college career we've kind of been conditioned, you can't do this, you can't do that and I've gotta get over that hump but not make a mistake."
Jakobsze says he's heard a mix of emotions and opinions as they navigate this new territory.
"It's certainly an interesting experiment that we're living through right now," Jakobsze said. "There are some who say this isn't for me, I'm here to focus on my studies... and others who can see that longer vision and want to combine it with some success they've had recently."
Mauller says he doesn't know what the future holds yet but he does know he must be careful with what he puts his name on.
"I just gotta remember that whatever I put out there, I'm stamping my name on it," Mauller said. So it affects me and the school and everything else."
Wednesday night, Mizzou Athletics sent out documents to each of their athletes that broke down all of the do's and don'ts for NIL.
A big one is not wearing or using a Mizzou logo in any type of promotions and deals.
According to the Mizzou Athletics websites, a breakdown of their NIL rules are as follows:
- No Inducements or Pay for Play: NIL compensation cannot be used as an inducement to attend the University of Missouri, and cannot be contingent on the student-athletes athletics performance.
- No Institutional Involvement: All employees of the University of Missouri, including Coaches and Athletics Department staff members, Professors, Board of Curators, are not permitted to compensate or cause compensation to be directed to a student-athlete, a prospective student-athlete, or their family members for NIL activities.
- Conflicts with Team Activities: Student-athletes cannot participate in NIL activities during official team activities (e.g. practice, games, press conference, etc.
- Student-Athlete Disclosure Requirements: Student-athletes must disclose all NIL activities and agreements prior to signing the agreement and prior to receiving compensation. The NIL disclosure form is accessed through the Opendorse App.
- Professional Service Providers (Agents, Attorneys): Student-athletes may hire an attorney or agent only for NIL activities. Student-athletes continue to be prohibited from agreeing to be represented for future professional athletic contract negotiations. Anyone assisting a student-athlete in negotiating NIL agreements must be registered as an Athlete Agent with the Missouri Division of Professional Registration, and the University of Missouri Professional Sports Counseling Panel.
- Selling or Reselling Memorabilia and Merchandise: Student-athletes cannot sell awards, apparel, or equipment provided to them by the University of Missouri.
- Institutional Trademarks: Student-athletes can only use University or athletic department related marks and logos, including all aspects of team apparel or uniforms, if those rights have been secured through an agreement granting specified rights
- Conflicts: Student-athletes cannot enter into NIL agreements with vendors associated with activities prohibited by NCAA rules, state or federal laws, or which conflict with institutional conduct expectations. Missouri state law limits student-athletes' ability to execute contracts and/or engage in NIL activities if a conflict exists with a university or athletic department contract or agreement, except with the prior written consent of the institution.
- Use of Institutional Facilities: Student-athletes must pay the going rate for the use of any institutional facilities for NIL purposes. All facility reservation requests must go through the official Athletic Department Facility Rentals & Tour Requests process or through the University's rental request process, as outlined in the below websites.
- Education: Student-athletes will be provided regular education related to NIL activities through the Mizzou Made program.
- Need-Based Aid: Pell Grant and other need-based financial aid may be affected by a student-athletes NIL income. Questions related to financial aid eligibility should be directed to the MU Office of Student Financial Aid.
- International Student-Athletes: International student-athletes should not enter into any agreements for NIL activities without first consulting the MU International Students and Scholar Services office for additional information. Failure to do so may affect immigration status.