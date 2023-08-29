COLUMBIA − Missouri football opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 31, against the South Dakota Coyotes at Memorial Stadium.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. CT and airs on SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network.
MU anticipates an increase in visitors both on campus and in Columbia ahead of the game Thursday.
KOMU 8 will be live from Faurot Field starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a kickoff 30-minute special. Watch on KOMU 8 or stream on KOMU.com or the KOMU 8 streaming apps.
Tickets
Season tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now. The Tigers' home schedule features games against LSU, Kansas State, Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-CAT-PAWS or buying online.
Mizzou Athletics is also offering a home opener ticket special to all current MU faculty and staff.
This special includes tickets for $12.50 each to the game Thursday. If you purchase four or more tickets, a complimentary parking pass will be included.
Mizzou Athletics asks fans to dress in black and gold, depending on the location of your seat.
Parking
All university employees who work on MU's campus in non-public-facing roles, and who are able to work remotely for the rest of the day are being asked to leave campus at noon on Thursday.
Faculty, staff and students who park on campus and plan to remain on campus after 3 p.m. on Thursday may be asked to park in locations other than their normally designated parking location for the day.
Permits for parking and a a map of lots can be found here.
Tiger Walk
Tiger Walk, a longtime gameday tradition, will shift locations for the 2023 season.
Fans are invited to welcome the team to the stadium 2.5 hours prior to kickoff at each home game.
Team busses will enter Lot C off South Providence Road, drop off at the top of the hill and the team will walk down the hill between the stadium and Stephens Indoor Facility and enter the locker room through the front doors of the South End Zone Building.
'Fan-friendly' pricing for food and beverages
Mizzou Athletics announced what it's calling "fan-friendly" concessions pricing for five select concession items, along with several other food and beverage enhancements, ahead of the 2023 football season.
The lower pricing will be in effect for the entire stadium and will feature cheeseburgers for $5, Conecuh hot dogs for $3, and small popcorns, bottled water and bottled soda for $2. These items each dropped about $3 on average.
MU worked with concessions partner Levy Restaurants on additional improvements in the stadium, including:
- Adding Conecuh as a new vendor for hot dogs and sausages.
- A craft beer tent in the North End Zone concourse featuring local vendors.
- Six additional "Grab-and-Go" stands designed to speed up ordering
- A partnership with Brew Pub Pizza to bring pizza back to concession stands
- Enhanced equipment and technical capabilities within stadium concession stands.