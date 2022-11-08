COLUMBIA - When Mizzou offered defensive coordinator Blake Baker a contract extension through the 2025 season last week, it did not take long for Baker to agree to stay.
#Mizzou Defensive Coordinator @CoachBlakeBaker sounds pretty happy to be sticking around CoMo, calling his recent contract extension a “no-brainer” pic.twitter.com/6mGkaOxGjm— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) November 9, 2022
“I thought it was a no brainer. Talking to my wife before I could even ask her, you know what she thought she was all in. You know I have to give thanks obviously to President Choi, Desiree, Coach Drink, Board of Curators, this staff and most importantly the players,” said Baker.
Baker's new contract came just 8 games into his first season at Missouri and the extension will include a pay raise to over one million dollars per season.
“I love this town man, I love this community again, I’ve been so impressed with the fan base and I think we are building something special here,” said Coach Baker.
WATCH: "Why not Mizzou?" Defensive coordinator Blake Baker says he believes in the process of this football program.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XomHyZBHiE— Haley McCormick (@_haleymccormick) November 9, 2022
The Tigers have had some tough losses this season, but Baker has remained positive about the defense's growth.
“I do believe in what we are doing here, I believe in Coach Drink’s vision, I believe in the players that we currently have and I believe in the ability to recruit here and to me there is no reason why not Mizzou,” said Coach Baker
Baker joined the Tigers back in January of 2022 and was named the defensive coordinator a month later in February.
Prior to Mizzou, Baker was the linebacker coach at LSU during the 2021 season, a defensive coordinator at Miami during the 2019 and 2020 season and was the defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech for the 2015-2018 season.
Baker played for the Tulane football team and graduated in 2004, but took a break from football for a while.
“I always knew I wanted to coach, I always knew that’s what I wanted to do. It’s kind of one of those deals that after playing for 5 years in college I kind of just needed to step away. So in between that time Hurricane Katrina hit and I was in New Orleans so I came back, lived with my parents and worked at a hotel for a year and then I got into selling wine and beer….but I always knew I wanted to coach,” said Coach Baker.
Baker says he’s ready to prove to the country that Mizzou is just as good as any other program. The Tigers continue their season at 5th ranked Tennessee on Saturday at 11 am in Knoxville.